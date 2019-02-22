Joey McIntyre Will Open Pop-Up Photo Booth For Kids' Night on Broadway

The Broadway League is celebrating Kids' Night on Broadway this year with its first-ever Pop-Up Photo Booth Experience in Times Square (43-44 Street Broadway Plaza, between 7th Avenue and Broadway) on Tuesday, February 26th from 4p.m. to 6:30p.m.

Free and open to the public, this specially designed 260-degree, heated photo booth will welcome theatre fans and families to take pictures in Times Square before heading to their evening performances. Cast members from The Cher Show, Come From Away, King Kong, and The Phantom of the Opera will be handing out complimentary gourmet hot chocolate to the first 500 fans who stop by and present their Kids' Night on Broadway show tickets.

Joey McIntyre, currently starring as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, will host the event. Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, both starring in The Prom, will cover the festivities as social media correspondents. Fans can follow @joeymcintyre, @caitlin.kinnunen and @izzymccalla on Instagram to catch all the action and use the hashtag #KidsNightonBroadway to post their own photos with family and friends.

This event also marks the launch of the MY FIRST BROADWAY SHOW program. Beginning February 26th, first-time theatregoers can visit their show's merchandise booth and ask for special free stickers to wear and to place on their show program to celebrate their very first Broadway show experience. Fans are encouraged to take selfies with their stickers using the hashtag #FirstBroadwayShow.

Families will be able to see even more Broadway shows this winter with exciting new offerings from Families.Broadway including family four-pack offers and other great family-friendly deals, now through March 31st.

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teens, 18 and under, can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult (all guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders). For a full list of this year's participating Broadway shows please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com.

Restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more are included with a Kids' Night on Broadway ticket. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and other events.

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event on several dates throughout the year. Check KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations.

