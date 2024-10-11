Joey Camen Brings Solo Show to United Solo Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join standup comedian, voice artist and author Joey Camen for the world-premiere of his new seriocomic play, Laughing Through the Pain: My Journey from Detroit to Hollywood Standup Comedy and Beyond. It’s coming to United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in Manhattan. This one-time performance is a multimedia solo show that will play on Nov 9, 2024, at 7PM. Tickets are $47.50 including fees.

Laughing Through the Pain: My Journey from Detroit to Hollywood Standup Comedy and Beyond is a thought provoking one-man play based on the autobiography of standup comedian, voice actor and author Joey Camen. It’s the story of a young Jewish boy growing up in Black neighborhoods in Detroit in the 1960s, making his way into the world of Hollywood standup comedy in the 1970s and working as an actor and voiceover talent.



This insightful seriocomedy delves into Joey's not so pleasant home life with an abusive father, his leaving home at 17 and becoming one of the youngest professional standup comedians at the World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. Naturally funny, he finds himself working with comedians Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney and others. Joey’s story is also a tale of childhood survival, ups and downs, laughter and pain, engagingly written and performed by someone who has spent more than four decades in the world of entertainment.

Joey is no stranger to the stage having performed regularly for more than 25 years at the World Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood and various venues throughout the United States. He is an award-winning short filmmaker, published author and veteran voice actor. He has voiced numerous projects. Including being the voice of Natural Smurf, McGruff the Crime Dog, voicing multiple projects for animation maverick Ralph Bakshi and numerous video games. In addition, Joey has authored two non-fiction books. The 2013 pet memoir, My Life with Snoopy: How One Shelter Dog's Love Changed a Man's Life and Other Tails of Adventure, and his 2017 autobiography, Laughing Through the Pain: Stories from the Trenches of Hollywood Standup Comedy and Beyond – which his play is based on.