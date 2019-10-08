Joe Mantello to Receive the Mr. Abbott Award

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), today announced that acclaimed Director Joe Mantello will be honored with the "Mr. Abbott" Award, given to a Broadway Director or Choreographer for a lifetime of outstanding contributions. The Award will be presented at the Foundation's annual gala event, to be hosted by Mario Cantone, on March 30, 2020 at Current in New York City. Chairing the "Mr. Abbott" Award Committee are AT&T's Warner Media Chairman of Entertainment Robert Greenblatt; Screenwriter, Director, and Producer Ryan Murphy; Broadway Producer Scott Rudin; and SDC Executive Board Members Mark Brokaw, Rachel Chavkin, and Anne Kauffman. Proceeds from the gala benefit the programs of SDCF.

"Joe's valuable artistry, wide range, and unceasing desire to achieve the very best in his work, and to bring out the best in his collaborators, all richly recommend him for this great honor," stated SDCF President Sheldon Epps. "These wonderful qualities well represent both the Union and the Foundation and make it not just fitting but indeed necessary to designate him for this prestigious award. It is truly our great honor to honor Joe in this way, and to place him at the center of our annual celebration of our craft, our Membership, and our field."

The "Mr. Abbott" Award, presented by SDCF on behalf of directors and choreographers to one of their peers, is named in honor of the late renowned director George Abbott. Joy Abbott, the widow of George Abbott, is delighted with this year's selection of Joe Mantello. "I'm a fan of Joe's work and see the amazing impact he has made on Broadway. Joe is a theatre artist in the mold of Mr. Abbott, who had so many talents, directing and writing, among others. I know George would be pleased, as am I, that Joe is being honored with the 'Mr. Abbott' Award."

Past recipients represent the best of the profession and include Michael Bennett, Arvin Brown, Graciela Daniele, Gordon Davidson, Agnes De Mille, Bob Fosse, Garson Kanin, James Lapine, Kathleen & Rob Marshall, Lynne Meadow, Jerry Mitchell, Mike Nichols, Trevor Nunn, Jack O'Brien, Harold Prince, Lloyd Richards, Donald Saddler, Gene Saks, Susan Stroman, Daniel Sullivan, Julie Taymor, Tommy Tune, George C. Wolfe, Jerry Zaks, and last year's recipient of the first-ever Special "Mr. Abbott" Award, Victoria Traube.

