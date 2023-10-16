Joanna Merlin, Original FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Star, Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Joanna Merlin has passed away at the age of 92.

Merlin was the original Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, a role that was later taken over by Bette Midler. Her other Broadway credits included A Far Country, Becket, Shelter, Uncle Vanya, The Survivor, and Solomon's Child.

After her performance in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold Prince approached her to be the casting director for many of his productions.

Merlin cast several Stephen Sondheim musicals, including Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Pacific Overtures. She also cast Evita and On the Twentieth Century.

Merlin was seen on the big screen as Miss Olivia Berg, the classical dance teacher in Fame. She was also known for recurring as Judge Lena Petrovsky on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her other film credits include All That Jazz, City of Angels, M. Butterfly, and more.

She had been on the faculty of New York University's Tisch Graduate Acting Program since 1998. The school announced her death through their Instagram page.

"Joanna will be deeply missed at Grad Acting, by the Chekhov community, and by the many people she touched through her artistry,” the Instagram post was captioned.