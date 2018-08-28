Joanna Ampil To Lead WAITRESS in the Philippines

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment announced at a press conference this morning that acclaimed international musical theater star Joanna Ampil will play Jenna in the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS, when it opens in Manila this November.

Ampil's other theatre credits include The Bridges of Madison County (RCBC Manila), Rebel Edsa 30 (Aliw Theatre, Manila), South Pacific in Concert (Resorts World Manila, NPAT), Cats (UK and European tour 2013-14), The Sound of Music (Resorts World Manila NPAT), The Real Love (Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles), Pinocchio: A New Musical (DBS-SRT, Singapore), Avenue Q (Noel Coward and Gielgud Theatres, London), West Side Story (Meralco Theatre, Manila), Rent (European Tour), I Sing! (Union Theatre, London), Musical of Musicals (Sound Theatre, London), Hair (The Gate Theatre, London), Les Miserables (Palace and Queen's Theatres, London), Jesus Christ Superstar ('96 revival, Lyceum Theatre, London), and most notably Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, original Sydney production, First UK and Southern Ireland Tour).

WAITRESS will be directed by Atlantis Theatrical's founding artistic director Bobby Garcia who directed Bituin in RENT and DREAMGIRLS. Garcia says, "I am beyond thrilled to have Bituin back on our stage in a musical as precious as WAITRESS. I think she will be an unforgettable Becky and I can't wait for the work to begin."

Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

With music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, and based on the 2007 movie of the same name, WAITRESS tells the story of an expert baker named Jenna who is disillusioned with her life and reckons with herself through the simple magic of baking. Accompanied by her friends Dawn and Becky (Escalante), Jenna finds the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

WAITRESS is now having an Early Bird Bundle Promo. Avail 15% on your tickets for selected performances of SIDE SHOW and WAITRESS in Manila by visiting TicketWorld.com.ph.

