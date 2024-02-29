Jinkx Monsoon, Cheyenne Jackson & More Set for Provincetown Town Hall Summer 2024 Season

A star-studded music and comedy season has been set for the summer of 2024 at Provincetown’s largest entertainment venue, the Town Hall - plus two concerts at The Provincetown Theater this summer as well.

Mr. Cortale first launched his creative vision for live entertainment in this Cape Cod summer destination in 2011 and celebrated twelve successful seasons as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown. He has since then expanded his popular Broadway concert series to major venues throughout the United States, and is currently producing the critically acclaimed new musical Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway.

Kicking off Summer 2024’s Broadway @ Town Hall season is Claybourne Elder, who stars as John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age and in Broadway's revival of Company, making a return to the Town Hall series on July 7, with Rodney Bush at the piano. Hot on his heels with her own XL pumps after nearly a two year absence is Jinkx Monsoon - recently crowned as the WINNER of RuPaul's Drag Race ALL STARS 7 - making her anticipated return to P-Town and Town Hall with Major Scales at the piano on July 14, for one night only. More than up to the task of following that glittery pair of openers - tall order and Emmy & Grammy nominated star Cheyenne Jackson brings his own deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe’s cues with Signs of Life - complete with his signature powerhouse vocals and saucy showbiz stories, opening the inaugural series at the intimate Provincetown Theater July 27 and 28 with Paul Staroba at piano.

August temperatures at this end of the Cape continue to rise with the Provincetown debut of Denée Benton, who stars as Peggy Scott in HBO’s The Gilded Age, and is a Tony-Nominated Star as Natasha in Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and most recently Tick, Tick … Boom! at the Kennedy Center making her Town Hall debut on August 4 for one show only. Popping the top of the thermometer - RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio - dubbed the Joan Rivers of the Drag World (NY Times) - blows onto P-Town Town Hall’s stage like a fierce, funny, fabulous summer hurricane with her Dead Inside World Tour, on August 18, for one night only.

Next, on the Broadway royalty front, Melissa Errico, Tony Nominated Star of Amour and My Fair Lady brings her own new show for her Provincetown Theater inaugural concert season: The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby, which sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned - and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about a life passed on the Great White Way - w/Tedd Firth at piano on August 24 for one night only. One night later, Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world” by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her lucky thirteenth consecutive summer - at Provincetown Town Hall on August 25, with Tedd Firth at piano, Daniel Glass on drums & Steve Doyle on bass, for one night only. And fittingly for a late summer celebration over Labor Day Weekend - the Grammy Award winning, platinum selling recording stars, Indigo Girls return to Provincetown after a 2-year absence to perform at Town Hall, on September 1 for one show only.

Summer 2024’s Town Hall series, produced by Mark Cortale at Provincetown’s largest venue, will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

The 2024 Town Hall and Provincetown Theater season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by: Brasswood Inn, Gabriel's Provincetown Hotel, Ptown Bikes, Fanizzi’s Restaurant, Provincetown Gym.

Purchase the 2024 SEASON PASS for all shows at Town Hall and Provincetown Theater BY MAY 28th and save $200.00! Buy now and cut to the front of the line with a reserved seat of your choice. Just show up 5 minutes before the performance and enjoy the show. All seats are guaranteed to be in the front of the VIP section. Seat are chosen by each patron before the season begins on a first come first serve basis. More information can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6256455.

Mark Cortale is currently producing the critically acclaimed new musical Days of Wine and Roses with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, book by Craig Lucas and directed by Michael Greif - which opened on Broadway on January 28th at Studio 54. He produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Mark Sonnenblick. He recently celebrated his twelfth and final season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown where he presented artists that included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, Christine Ebersole and Megan Mullally. In 2020, he founded the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, Mark has commissioned five works to date including the following shows currently in development: Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean, Beautiful Little Fool with book by Mona Mansour and music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, Love Is Strange, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Daniel Messé and Table 17 by Douglas Lyons.

Claybourne Elder

Star of HBO’s The Gilded Age, and Broadway's Company and Bonnie & Clyde

w/Rodney Bush @ the piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

July 7 @ 8:30 PM ET

Jinkx Monsoon

RuPaul's Drag Race Champion

w/Major Scales

The Town Hall Series

July 14th at Town Hall @ 9:00 PM ET

Cheyenne Jackson

Star of American Horror Story & Broadway's Once Upon A Mattress & Into The Woods

w/Paul Staroba @ piano

Provincetown Theatre

July 27 & 28 @ 7:30 PM ET

Denée Benton

Star of HBO’s The Gilded Age,

Tony-Nominated Star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 4 @ 8:30 PM ET

Bianca del Rio

RuPaul's Drag Race Champion

The Town Hall Series

August 18 @ 8:30 PM ET

Melissa Errico

Tony Nominated Star of Amour and My Fair Lady

w/Tedd Firth at piano

Provincetown Theater

August 24 @ 8:30 PM ET

Marilyn Maye

Legendary Cabaret Star

w/Tedd Firth at piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums

The Town Hall Series

August 25 @ 8:30 PM ET

Indigo Girls

Grammy Award winning recording stars

Labor Day Weekend - One Show Only

The Town Hall Series

September 1 @ 6:30 PM ET

For Tickets and information, visit https://ptowntownhall.com/.