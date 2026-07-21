Jimmy Bruno Birthday Celebration to Bring Three Guitar Masters to Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater in New York City is set to host a birthday celebration for jazz guitarist Jimmy Bruno on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m., presented by Birdland Jazz Club and Frank Vignola's Guitar Night. BRUNO will be joined on stage by guitarist and Guitar Night host FRANK VIGNOLA and virtuoso PASQUALE GRASSO, with GARY MAZZAROPPI on bass and ALEX RADERMAN on drums rounding out the ensemble for the one-night-only event.

Jimmy Bruno is one of the most respected jazz guitarists of his generation, returning to the Birdland stage for an evening celebrating his career and enduring influence on modern jazz guitar. The event brings together three generations of master guitarists for a rare shared performance.

Jimmy Bruno's fiery technique, lyrical phrasing, and deep command of the jazz tradition have earned him recognition as one of today's premier guitarists. His influence extends well beyond the concert stage through his acclaimed educational programs and recordings, inspiring countless guitarists around the world.

Frank Vignola's weekly Guitar Night series has become one of New York City's premier showcases for jazz guitar, presenting legendary performers alongside rising stars in intimate collaborations that celebrate the instrument's rich tradition and exciting future.

Photo courtesy of Birdland

Event Information

Jimmy Bruno Birthday Celebration

Featuring:

Jimmy Bruno

Frank Vignola

Pasquale Grasso

With:

Gary Mazzaroppi – bass

Alex Raderman – drums

Date: Wednesday, July 22. Time: 8:30 PM. Doors: 7:30 PM. Venue: Birdland Theater, 15 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. Information: (212) 581-3080. Tickets are available online.

About Jimmy Bruno

Jimmy Bruno is one of the most influential jazz guitarists of his generation, celebrated for his impeccable technique, unmistakable tone, and expressive improvisations. A longtime favorite among musicians and audiences alike, Bruno has recorded extensively as a leader and sideman while mentoring thousands of guitarists through his innovative teaching methods. More information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Bruno

About Frank Vignola

Frank Vignola is widely recognized as one of the world's outstanding jazz guitarists. Known for his dazzling virtuosity, warm stage presence, and versatility, he has performed with many of the greatest names in jazz and continues to present his acclaimed Frank Vignola's Guitar Night series at Birdland Theater. More information: https://www.frankvignola.com

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night – Upcoming Performances

July 29 – Ed Cherry

August 5 – Ed Cherry & Jimmy Bruno

August 12 – Ponpon Chen (vocals/guitar) with James Chirillo (guitar)

August 26 – Jan Knutson

For ticket information and a complete schedule, visit Birdland Jazz Club online.

The show takes place at Birdland Theater, located at 15 West 44th Street in Manhattan, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

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