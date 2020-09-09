Jim Dale Recalls Highlights of His Illustrative Career September 13
The event will take place Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 PM (EST).
Celebrated performer Jim Dale will join Joel Aalberts of Santa Fe's beautiful Lensic Performing Arts Center and John Andrews of The Shakespeare Guild for a delightful conversation on Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 PM (EST).
A brilliant artist who is best known today for his 1980 Tony Award as the title character in Barnum, and for the two Grammy Awards and ten Audie Awards earned as the "voice" of Harry Potter, Jim Dale is a multitalented performer who wrote the lyrics for "Georgy Girl," performed with such stage legends as Laurence Olivier and Anthony Hopkins, and delighted London audiences as Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh's production of Oliver.
Click here to register for free.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...