Jim Dale Recalls Highlights of His Illustrative Career September 13

The event will take place Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 PM (EST).

Celebrated performer Jim Dale will join Joel Aalberts of Santa Fe's beautiful Lensic Performing Arts Center and John Andrews of The Shakespeare Guild for a delightful conversation on Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 PM (EST).

A brilliant artist who is best known today for his 1980 Tony Award as the title character in Barnum, and for the two Grammy Awards and ten Audie Awards earned as the "voice" of Harry Potter, Jim Dale is a multitalented performer who wrote the lyrics for "Georgy Girl," performed with such stage legends as Laurence Olivier and Anthony Hopkins, and delighted London audiences as Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh's production of Oliver.

Click here to register for free.

