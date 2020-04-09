Jim Caruso's PAJAMA CAST PARTY Returns With Jessica Vosk, Julie Halston and More

This Monday, April 13 at 8pm EDT, a slew of deliriously-talented people will entertain live from the comfort their homes on the live stream version of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party! Host Caruso invites the viewers to put on their finest pjs and be thrilled by impromptu performances by Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Ty Herndon, Clint Holmes, Julie Halston, John Manzari, and Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch. The now-weekly event will be produced by Ruby Locknar.

For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage and across the country with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

But these aren't regular times. Since we're all searching for ways to entertain ourselves, Caruso decided it was high time to bring Cast Party to the wonderful world wide web! Last week's online episode included Broadway babies, magical comics, swingin' jazzers and opera divas.

