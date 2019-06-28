Jessie Mueller, Gavin Creel, And More Announced For BROADWAY @ THE ART HOUSE Series In Provincetown

Summer officially arrives in Provincetown with a cavalcade of comedy and music talent for the annual Art House and Town Hall series from late June through July.

This year's ninth annual Broadway @ The Art House series features another gold rush of Broadway's brightest stars: Gavin Creel, Tony Award winner for the 2017 revival of Hello Dolly and Tony nominee for Thoroughly Modern Millie and the revival of Hair, and Olivier Award winner for The Book of Mormon on London's West End, performs July 5 & 6 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host (additional third show just added on July 6 - see listing information below); Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winner for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and most recently a Tony-nominee in Sarah Bareilles' Waitress, will make her Art House debut July 12 & 13 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Broadway's Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, and High Society, brings her critically acclaimed Sondheim Sublime show with Tedd Firth at the piano on July 21 & 22. Summer 2019's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at the town's largest venue, will welcome back RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio with her new show Its Jester Joke on July 15.

This past weekend Varla Jean Merman, the First Lady of Ptown, kicked off her 21st season in style with a sold-out opening weekend of her new solo show "A Star Is Bored" running June 21 through September 6, with Gerald Goode at piano. Hot on her high heels, the stars of summer continue with: Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold from June 27 through August 30; Miss Conception, the first ever drag contestant on TV's Wipeout Canada also featured on Queer as Folk and Degrassi, The Next Generation, brings her new solo show TV Land from June 29 to September 8.

The Kinsey Sicks, known as "America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet" return to Provincetown with an all new show entitled Naked Drag Queens Singing from June 30 through Sept 8; Steve Grand, the singer who burst onto the scene with his video An All American Boy and his #3 Billboard Independent Album, returns to The Art House for an extended stay with his new solo show running from July 2 to September 5; Varla Jean, Jinkx Monsoon and Liza Lott will star in the parody The First Wives Fight Club written by Varla Jean Merman & Peaches Christ running from July 3 to September 5.

Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns with her new show Tori Scott is Pickled, with music direction by Jesse Kissel, July 3 and 29; RuPaul's Drag Race Season Five winner Jinkx Monsoon returns to The Art House with her new show Together Again, Again! with cohort Major Scales from July 6th through September 8. BETTY, the New York pop rock band, led by Alyson Palmer and sisters Elizabeth and Amy Ziff who's songs have been heard extensively on radio, TV, film, commercials and political rallies, return to The Art House for two shows only on July 26 & 27.

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.





