Jessica Vosk Releases Full-Length Holiday Album 'SLEIGH'

Broadway star Jessica Vosk has released her first full-length Christmas album, SLEIGH, on Concord Theatrical Recordings. Several of her friends join her on the album, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix).

Listen to it below:

SLEIGH is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jessica Vosk and Terrence Meck in conjunction with producing partners, Next Table Entertainment & Media, Liz Armstrong, Mike Isaacson and Michelle and Joey Jacobs and has several of Jessica’s bold-faced friends joining her. Vosk is also set to hit the road in December for a Christmas Symphony tour with stops in DC at The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 5, 6 and 7, and at the famed Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops on December 20 and 21. Look for Vosk to perform songs from SLEIGH. Next month, she will step into the role of Jersey in Hell's Kitchen, taking over the role from Shoshana Bean, beginning on December 12th.

Vosk is a singer and actress known for starring roles on the musical theatre and concert stage. She is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary concert.