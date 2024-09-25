Jessica Vosk, Lea DeLaria & More Star in WILD ABOUT YOU Workshop & Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A two week workshop of the new musical WILD ABOUT YOU, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes began this week in NYC. It will culminate in an invitation-only industry presentation on October 4th. WILD ABOUT YOU is produced by Keaka Productions.

ABOUT THE CAST

The workshop and industry presentation will include the following cast: Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Lea DeLaria (Orange Is The New Black, POTUS), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Nicholas Edwards (&Juliet, Frozen), Caleb Mathura (Mean Girls), and Caitlin Witty (Waitress).

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical in development, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes, and directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Dreamgirls, Once On This Island). Arrangements, orchestrations, music supervision and music direction are by Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked). The workshop and presentation follow a well-received 29-hour reading presentation in March 2023, the release of a star-studded, world premiere recording under the Center Stage Records label in November 2023, and a sold-out, two night concert series at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in March 2024. A deluxe edition of the album containing two bonus tracks will be released on September 27th. The musical was originally developed at Eclipse Theatre Company and was part of the New York Theater Barn New Works Series.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Olivia finds herself at a life-or-death crossroads. As she faces the fallout of her relentless need to please, the true extent of the chaos she has woven becomes painfully clear. In a race against time, she sifts through the poignant memories

of her three great loves, seeking the key to untangling her past. With every revelation, she edges closer to a second chance, driven by the desperate hope of reuniting with the love of her life—her son.

