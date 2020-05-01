Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Host WE ARE ONE PUBLIC: A One Night Only Virtual Event to Support The Public Theater

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be hosting WE ARE ONE PUBLIC: A One Night Only virtual event to support The Public Theater on Monday, June 1! The event will be streamed on The Public's website, YouTube, and Facebook. The evening of performances and stories will be directed by Kenny Leon, with music direction by Ted Sperling. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Gala honorees are Audrey and Zygi Wilf, and the artistic honoree is Sam Waterston, who has performed in 13 productions at The Public.

The Gala Co-Chairs are Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau, and Lynne Wheat.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson starred as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Emmy Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." Ferguson received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On the Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance; Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance).

