Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Host WE ARE ONE PUBLIC: A One Night Only Virtual Event to Support The Public Theater
Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be hosting WE ARE ONE PUBLIC: A One Night Only virtual event to support The Public Theater on Monday, June 1! The event will be streamed on The Public's website, YouTube, and Facebook. The evening of performances and stories will be directed by Kenny Leon, with music direction by Ted Sperling. Casting will be announced at a later date.
The Gala honorees are Audrey and Zygi Wilf, and the artistic honoree is Sam Waterston, who has performed in 13 productions at The Public.
The Gala Co-Chairs are Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau, and Lynne Wheat.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson starred as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Emmy Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." Ferguson received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On the Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance; Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)