Jesse L. Martin, Grant Gustin, Andy Mientus and More From THE FLASH to Join BROADWAY JACKBOX Tomorrow

Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello announced that tomorrow's episode of "Broadway Jackbox" will feature stars of CW's hit show "The Flash" Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus.

"Broadway Jackbox" airs every Tuesday and Friday at 6 PM ET and can be viewed on their Tiltify fundraising page found HERE. The show raises money for The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, through donations from viewers.

With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. Since March 18, The Actors Fund has distributed over $5,000,000 to over 3,750 people who work in performing arts and entertainment to help provide emergency financial assistance for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, and to pay for food or utilities.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You