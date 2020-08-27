Jerry Mitchell and More to Take Part in Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall Series
Tonight's Town Hall will take place at 9PM EST.
"Be An #ArtsHero," an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, has announced a series of town halls that start tonight.
Check out the lineup below!
THEATRE ARTS WORKERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall hosted by Jerry Mitchell
TONIGHT, Thursday, August 27th at 9PM EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118101804677
This event is open to anyone working in the theatre nationwide, from stage management to box office, performer to company manager.
ARTS LEADERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall
Hosted by Robert Barry Fleming, Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director
Todd Haimes, Roundabout Theatre Artistic Director/CEO
Molly Smith, Arena Stage Artistic Director
Monday, August 31st at 2:30PM EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118237937855
This event is open to all arts leaders in executive level positions nationwide.
NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall hosted by Jackie Cox
Monday, August 31st at 9PM EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118085505927
This event is open to drag performers, burlesque performers, comedians. cabaret artists and others who entertain after dark nationwide.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
