Jerry Mitchell and More to Take Part in Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall Series

Tonight's Town Hall will take place at 9PM EST.

"Be An #ArtsHero," an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, has announced a series of town halls that start tonight.

Check out the lineup below!

THEATRE ARTS WORKERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall hosted by Jerry Mitchell

TONIGHT, Thursday, August 27th at 9PM EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118101804677

This event is open to anyone working in the theatre nationwide, from stage management to box office, performer to company manager.

ARTS LEADERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall

Hosted by Robert Barry Fleming, Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director

Todd Haimes, Roundabout Theatre Artistic Director/CEO

Molly Smith, Arena Stage Artistic Director

Monday, August 31st at 2:30PM EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118237937855

This event is open to all arts leaders in executive level positions nationwide.

NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall hosted by Jackie Cox

Monday, August 31st at 9PM EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118085505927

This event is open to drag performers, burlesque performers, comedians. cabaret artists and others who entertain after dark nationwide.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

