Jerry Matney Announces Historical Fiction Novel WOMAN WAR CHIEF

Around 1828, a black mountain man, Jim Beckwith joined the River Crow and became a leading warrior. He fought along side Woman Chief for 10 years. She and Jim had a stormy relationship before he left the Crow in 1838. To get him to return to the Crow, Woman Chief agreed to marry him and join his many other wives. However, Jim again left the Crow, this time for good.

Woman War Chief is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Woman War Chief

The Story of a Crow Warrior

By Jerry Matney with D. A. Gordon

Publisher: 1st Books

ISBN: 978-1403378477 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1403378484 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1452486789 (ebook)

ASIN: B007F8Z31Q

Pages: 237

Genre: Historical Fiction

Jerry Matney spent over 10 years researching the life of Woman Chief and interviewed some members of the Crow tribe. His paternal great-grand mother was Cherokee Indian and therefore he was always interested in Indian ways.





