Jeremy Pope Models Ralph Lauren's New Pride Collection in 'We Are Together' Campaign

Paper has reported that the multi-talented Jeremy Pope is now fronting Ralph Lauren's "We Are Together" campaign, modeling looks from Polo's new Pride collection.

Pope shared photos on his Twitter - Check them out below!

The 10-piece collection is being positioned as gender-neutral. It is comprised of flag sweaters, fanny packs, tank tops and dog Polos with the pony logo rendered in a rainbow print. Part of the proceeds of the collection are going to the Stonewall Community Foundation and the LGBTQ organizations it works with, with an emphasis on those helping communities of color and transgender people.

