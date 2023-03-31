Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jeremy Pope Honored at the GLAAD Media Awards - Full List of Winners!

The rest of the winners, including outstanding Broadway production, will be announced during GLAAD's New York ceremony on May 13.

Mar. 31, 2023  

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, celebrated the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards last night in Los Angeles.

Tony nominee Jeremy Pope was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Gabrielle Union. The award is given to an openly LGBT member of the entertainment or media community for their work toward eliminating homophobia.

Deadline reports that the rest of the winners, including outstanding Broadway production, will be announced during GLAAD's New York ceremony on May 13. Last night's Los Angeles ceremony will stream on Hulu on April 12.

Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award with Bad Bunny accepting the Vanguars Award. The ceremony also featured a special appearance by Jennifer Coolidge, with performances by FLETCHER and Orville Peck.

Check out the full list of winners from last night's 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles below!

Jeremy Pope is an American actor and singer. He became the sixth person in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories for separate performances during the same year, when he received nominations for Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud in 2019. He earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album nomination for Ain't Too Proud. He was recently seen on Broadway in The Collaboration.

Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Hollywood and The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes.

2023 GLAAD Media Award Winners

Outstanding Drama Series: 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: FLETCHER, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children's Programming: "Adoptasaurus Rex" Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Vico Ortiz" Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): "En Sus Palabras" (Univision)

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




