Jeremy O. Harris Will Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

"Slave Play" playwright Jeremy O. Harris will appear as a guest on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" next Monday, December 7th!

Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. He is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

See the full list of next week's guests below.

UPCOMING GUESTS ON 'LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers'

Monday, November 30: Guests Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band), Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) and Yaa Gyasi (Transcendent Kingdom). (OAD 10/8/20)

Tuesday, December 1: Guest Leslie Jones (Supermarket Sweep). (OAD 11/4/20)

Wednesday, December 2: Guests Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/12/20)

**Thursday, December 3: Guests Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and Emily Spivey (Bless the Harts). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/18/20)

**Friday, December 4: Guests Michael Keaton (The Trial of the Chicago 7), HAIM and musical guest HAIM (Song: "3 AM," Album: Women In Music Pt. III). Todd Sucherman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 10/22/20)

**Monday, December 7: Guests Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and musical guest Sam Hunt (Song: "2016," Album: SOUTHSIDE). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1075A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

