Brian Clowdus, Accused Of Racist & Abusive Conduct As Former Head Of Serenbe Playhouse, Announces Run For Political Office In Florida

Brian Clowdus, who after stepping down as the artistic director of Georgia's Serenbe Playhouse in 2019 was later met with allegations of racist and abusive behavior (as reported in depth by ArtsATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and On Stage Blog) has announced a run for political office in Florida.

Several artists accused Clowdus of incorporating racist language into scripts where it was not called for, centering stories around the 'experiences of the white women characters instead of the Black characters as written', culturally insensitive costumes, and questionable conduct towards staff, amongst other issues. Performers who spoke out at the time included Lilliangina Quiñones, Tara Moses, and Terrence Smith.

NBC News 7 reports Clowdus has filed to run for Florida House District 6 seat. "I'm here to listen. I'm here to get to know as many people as I can. Although I haven't officially lived in Panama City for years, I feel like it's always been my second home. So, I'm super excited. I bring in fresh eyes. I bring in ears to listen," Clowdus told the station.

Clowdus is running against a single opponent at this time, Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts.