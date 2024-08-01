News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jeremy O. Harris Pens New Film PURSUIT OF TOUCH With Danny Ramirez

Harris is known for his Tony-nominated Slave Play.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
Jeremy O. Harris Pens New Film PURSUIT OF TOUCH With Danny Ramirez Image
According to Deadline, Danny Ramirez will be starring in the upcoming film Pursuit of Touch, which he co-wrote with Jeremy O. Harris.

The plot follows an Afghanistan War veteran (Ramirez) who attempts to save a camgirl from a dangerous conspiracy. Despite this premise, the movie is said to also be "a strangely moving tale of human connection in a digital world."

Harris is an actor and playwright, who rose to prominence with Slave Play, which was nominated for a Tony Award. Other works include Daddy: A Melodrama and Black Exhibition. On-screen credits include co-writing the A24 film Zola, and acting in Gossip Girl and Emily in Paris. A documentary about his Tony-nominated play, Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. recently debuted on HBO and Max.

Ramirez has appeared in many films and television projects including Top Gun: Maverick, the 2024 feature film Winner, and The Falcon and the Winder Soldier. He will next be seen in The Last of Us and Captain America: Brave New World.

