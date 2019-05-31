Jeremy Jordan Will Participate in Benefit Concert For Arts Education at Joe's Pub

Musician, entrepreneur and arts advocate Lindsay Rider, will produce So Far, An Evening to Benefit Young at Arts, Westchester's most impactful performing arts educational organization, on June 21 at The Public Theater's Joe's Pub. A mixed songbook performed by Rider, actor and singer Jeremy Jordan, and select students from Young at Arts, the evening is a celebration of the importance of arts education while shining a light on the mission of Young at Arts and the commitment to build bridges through the performing arts.

A passion project for Rider, So Far, An Evening to Benefit Young at Arts is part of a larger series of events each year that benefit impactful organizations in the arts space. Serving nearly 1,000 children from Westchester and the Bronx each year, Young at Arts offers a curriculum in musical theater, vocal performance, instrumental studies, rock band and dance with nearly 35% of the student body on need-based scholarships.

"I am a grateful product of an incredible, supportive and talented family, who knew that learning about the arts and having a creative outlet is something that could change your entire life," explains Rider. "Over and over again I have returned to music to be a guide and a comfort, and I know that giving more people the opportunity to learn that for themselves is what we need now, perhaps more than ever before. That's why I am so proud to be producing this benefit concert to give back to Young at Arts."

With a setlist that spans from Broadway to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin to Adele, the evening will feature Lindsay Rider, who appeared on Season 11 of American Idol, current Waitress star Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Rock of Ages, West Side Story)select students from Young at Arts and more special guests to be announced, under the musical direction of Isaac Harlan.

All ticket sales will benefit the Young at Arts scholarship fund, to continue to bring arts education to children from underserved communities and beyond.

So Far, An Evening to Benefit Young at Arts will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., with tickets ranging from $75-$45.

Tickets are available at https://joespub.publictheater.org/reserve/index.aspx?performanceNumber=40323

There is a 2 drink of $12 food minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Joe's Pub, part of The Public Theater, is located at 425 Lafayette Street, between E. 4th and Astor Place in Manhattan's East Village and accessible by the 6, R and W trains.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You