Jeremy Jordan, Christine Ebersole and Rachel Bay Jones Set for Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES at Parker Playhouse

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Mark Cortale announce the return of the Broadway Concert Series hosted by Seth Rudetsky to Parker Playhouse.

The afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway channel will deliver three intimate evenings of incredible music and hilarious conversation with Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominated star of Newsies and NBC's Smash and CW's Supergirl (Saturday, January 6), Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen (Friday, February 16) and Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winning star of War Paint, Grey Gardens and 42nd Street (March 24).

Subscribers to previous seasons may renew now before new subscriptions go on sale December 4.

Jordan landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years. He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

Jones won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her most recent Broadway performance in Dear Evan Hansen. She has also starred on Broadway in Pippin, Hair, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Jones has won acclaim for her Off-Broadway performances including the original production of Dear Evan Hansen (Lucille Lortel Award), Hello Again (Drama League nomination), and First Daughter Suite. Her work on television includes ABC's The Family and FX's Louie. Jones most recent recording is ShowFolk.

Ebersole most recently portrayed Elizabeth Arden on Broadway in War Paint opposite Patti LuPone, in a production that garnered Tony nominations for both actresses. Ebersole took home the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Muscial for Grey Gardens and the hit revival of 42nd Street. Her extensive Broadway career also includes leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma, Camelot, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the recent revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit and Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. Concert appearances include the recent concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the Boston Pops' concert version of A Little Night Music and, for PBS, Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty. In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Ebersole has also appeared in numerous hit films and TV shows.

Dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway," Rudetsky is also the host "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars and has written three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars with whom he has worked. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! on Broadway and, in June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars including Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald, which went to number one on iTunes and raised $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims. The couple also produces Concert For America, a monthly series of benefit concerts held around the country.

Three-concert subscriptions are $96-$303 and offer a 20 percent savings when compared to the single ticket price. Individual tickets go on sale to the Jeremy Jordan evening on December 8 and to the nights with Jones and Ebersole on January 5. Tickets to individual events in the series are $37-$67 with $123 VIP tickets which include a post-show meet and greet with the artists.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Parker Playhouse box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Parker Playhouse, located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale, is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which provides programming and management of the facility. The Broward Center 2017-2018 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation.

The neo-classical Playhouse Parker is one of Fort Lauderdale's first venues. Built by Dr. Louis Parker, the playhouse opened its doors on February 6, 1967 and is managed now by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. This 1,168-seat, fully equipped theater plays an important role in the community by fueling economic development, while also bringing the community together with performances, activities and educational programming.

