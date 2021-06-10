Jeremy Jordan, Ariana DeBose, and Lilli Cooper Join WRITE OUT LOUD 2020 EP

Winners have been selected for the third annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest, a celebration of new musical theatre writers. founded by Tony-nominee Taylor Louderman.

The winning songs will be released later this month on a digital EP featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars.



Track Listing:

"Coffee in the Morning" by Matt Copley

Performed by Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan

"Samson" by Ethan Carlson

Performed by Tony nominee Ariana DeBose

"Sang Along" by Alexander Sage Oyen

Performed by Tony nominee Lilli Cooper

The album will be available digitally on Spotify and Apple Music on June 18.

In Fall 2021, a live concert featuring the winning tunes will take the stage at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. Casting and further details to be announced.

Of the contest, Louderman said, "My career success and educational efforts have given me a lens into the world of young artists. I wanted to find ways to use my platform to inspire & empower others."

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.