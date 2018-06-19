Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter to Take Over as Disney/Pixar Execs Following John Lasseter's Resignation

According to The New York Times, Frozen writer Jennifer Lee and Inside Out director Pete Docter have been named Chief Executive Officers within the Disney/Pixar company following John Lasseter's resignation. Lee will head Walt Disney Animation Studios (the first woman to do so) while Docter takes over Pixar Animation Studios.

In addition to Inside Out, two-time academy award winner Pete Docter directed Monsters, Inc and penned the screenplays of Toy Story and Wall-E.

Prior to her Academy Award for the script of Frozen, Jennifer Lee also co-wrote the script of Wreck-It Ralph. Since then her work includes Zootopia and A Wrinkle in Time. This year she received a Tony nomination for the book of Frozen on Broadway.

For more, visit The New York Times here.

