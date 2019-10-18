Jenness Cortez: New York Stories Comes to Cavalier Gallery

Cavalier Gallery will present New York Stories a solo exhibition featuring paintings by contemporary realist Jenness Cortez. The show will be on view from November 21st - December 31st at Cavalier Gallery, 4th floor, 3 W. 57th Street, New York, New York. An opening reception with the artist in attendance will be held on Thursday, November 21st, from 6 to 8pm.

New York Stories is a celebration of the iconic and familiar views of the city. The wonder of the bright and vast skyline of Manhattan is familiar to New Yorkers and tourists alike, but in Cortez's paintings she presents New York from an intimate perspective. In her paintings, viewers are drawn into the cozy, luxurious interiors of living rooms with nighttime skyline views, an elegant terrace viewing the Empire State building, and even the warmth of the subway on a rainy day. The exhibit features many of her signature composed still life works which include references to historic paintings, publications, landmarks, and other elements that represent New York City, paying homage to artists such as Childe Hassam and Saul Steinberg.

Cortez is a distinguished figure in the contemporary revival of classical realist painting. Cortez was born in Indiana and studied at the Herron School of Art and later at the Art Students League under Arnold Blanch. Cortez enjoys an accomplished career portraying a variety of subjects. For twenty years (1977-1996) she became renowned for skillfully portraying horses--most notably, thoroughbred racehorses. At the beginning of the 21st century, Cortez began to portray "art in art," masterfully depicting still life scenes featuring famous pieces of art, several of which will be included in this exhibition.

The artist has been exhibiting her work since 1975 and has had more than 40 solo shows throughout the United States. Her work is in numerous public and private collections, including those of the late-President Ronald Reagan, President Bill Clinton, Governor George Pataki, Governor Hugh Carey, HM Queen Elizabeth II, the New York State Museum, Skidmore College, and SUNY Empire State College.





