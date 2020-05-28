Jenna Ushkowitz to Join MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On Wednesday, June 3rd at 6pm EST, critically acclaimed composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) continues his Michael Mott & Friends: Live at Home concert series with a showcase of his celebrated and versatile talent.

June 3rd's featured guests include Jenna Ushkowitz (Broadway's Waitress, FOX's "Glee") and Geoff Countryman (NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and Julie Taymor's "Across The Universe").

Broadcast to Youtube and Facebook, Michael Mott & Friends: Live at Home showcases the songwriter's original material in addition to featuring an personal interview with his special guests. This is a forty-five minute offering of lush melodies and intimate stories by one of this generation's best singer/ songwriters. Past guests include TONY Nominee Jeremy Jordan, Sierra Boggess, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Matt Bloyd.

For more information: MichaelMott.net

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You