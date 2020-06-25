Jenna Ushkowitz & Darnell Abraham to Join MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS: LIVE AT HOME
On Wednesday, July 1st at 6pm EST, composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) continues his Michael Mott & Friends: Live at Home concert series.
July 1's featured guests include Jenna Ushkowitz (Broadway's Waitress, FOX's "Glee") and Darnell Abraham (Broadway's "Hamilton").
Broadcast to Youtube and Facebook, Michael Mott & Friends: Live at Home showcases the songwriter's original material in addition to featuring an personal interview with his special guests. This is a forty-five minute offering of lush melodies and intimate stories by one of this generation's best singer/ songwriters. Past guests include TONY Nominee Jeremy Jordan, Sierra Boggess, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Matt Bloyd, Nathaniel Hunt, Damian Barray and Anastacia McCleskey.
For more information: MichaelMott.net
Tune in below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
