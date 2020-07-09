Jelani Alladin to Host TheaterWorksUSA Benefit Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jelani Alladin will be hosting TheaterWorksUSA's Imagine: Voices for the Future Benefit Concert on July 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with the Mu Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Lota International Music Fraternity for Music Presents Imagine: Voices for the Future Benefit Concert. This concert will be live on Zoom and also streamed to Facebook and YouTube.

Register for the event

Jelani's credits include: Frozen, Broadway. Off-Broadway: Hercules,

Public Works Shakespeare in the Park Production, Sweetee (Signature Theatre); Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (York Theatre). Regional: I and You (TheatreSquared), Choir Boy (Studio Theatre DC, Marin Theatre Company - San Francisco Critics Circle Award, Best Leading Actor in a Play), The History Boys (Palm Beach Dramaworks - Carbonell Award, Best Ensemble), Violet (Clarence Brown), Josephine (Asolo Rep - world premiere). Graduate of the NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway.

