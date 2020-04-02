Jeffrey Schecter To Offer Donation-Based Virtual Family Dance Classes

Broadway veteran, Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter (A Chorus Line, Fiddler on the Roof, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Anything Goes, Beauty and the Beast, etc) brings his infectious love for people and dance online every Saturday at 12pm EST to teach a fun family class with I Can Do That NYC. "Saturday Jazz with Jeff" is specifically designed to provide families with a dose of positivity and a little exercise during this difficult time. I Can Do That NYC will also use this opportunity to raise money for important people and organizations in their community. Class will be held every Saturday in April with the first class taking place Saturday, April 4th at 12pm EST.

All proceeds from ICDT's Saturday family jazz classes will be donated to a different local charity or organization every week.

April 4th proceeds will go to families from P.S.347 on Manhattan's lower east side.

P.S.347 runs a food pantry that provides groceries to 22 different families on a weekly basis, many of which are living in the shelter system. Some of the families have up to 10, yes 10, children. School is no longer in session, and therefore P.S. 347 is not able to send home backpacks full of food as they typically do. Local families in the ICDT NYC community are donating their time to buy and ship food directly to these families.

Class will take place via the Zoom platform, families can join with the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/479504347

Donations can be made via Venmo to @sheckysheck or via Paypal to paypal.me/ICanDoThatNYC





