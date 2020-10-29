Jeanna DeWaal, Ben Fankhauser and More Join KA'DAVARET Halloween Benefit For Moonlight Amphitheater

Tune in this Saturday for Ka'davaret, the Virtual Broadway Villains Ball.

Tune in this Saturday for Ka'davaret, the Virtual Broadway Villains Ball. Produced by Lance Roberts (Sunset Boulevard) and Broadway's Calling.

Ka'davaret features Broadway stars performing their favorite Broadway Villains from The Lion King, Wicked, The Wiz, Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods, The Rocky Horror Show and Carrie the Musical.

Diana the Musical star, Jeanna deWaal recreates her song from Carrie. Chester Gregory (Sister Act), Holly Ann Butler (Diana), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Julie Garnye (Come From Away) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) present their villainous tunes throughout this LIVE SCREAMING event! .

With cameos from Tony-nominee Charl Brown (Motown the Musical), Mike Wartella (Wicked), Alena Watters (The Cher Show), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway) and Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia!)

Screaming Ghost to Ghost starting at 12pm PT/3pm ET. The Link will be available for 12 hours on Halloween, October 31, 2020. Half of the proceeds will benefit non profits Moonlight Amphiteater and GAAMC. Buy the link at Kadavaret.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You