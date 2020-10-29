Jeanna DeWaal, Ben Fankhauser and More Join KA'DAVARET Halloween Benefit For Moonlight Amphitheater
Tune in this Saturday for Ka'davaret, the Virtual Broadway Villains Ball.
Tune in this Saturday for Ka'davaret, the Virtual Broadway Villains Ball. Produced by Lance Roberts (Sunset Boulevard) and Broadway's Calling.
Ka'davaret features Broadway stars performing their favorite Broadway Villains from The Lion King, Wicked, The Wiz, Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods, The Rocky Horror Show and Carrie the Musical.
Diana the Musical star, Jeanna deWaal recreates her song from Carrie. Chester Gregory (Sister Act), Holly Ann Butler (Diana), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Julie Garnye (Come From Away) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) present their villainous tunes throughout this LIVE SCREAMING event! .
With cameos from Tony-nominee Charl Brown (Motown the Musical), Mike Wartella (Wicked), Alena Watters (The Cher Show), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway) and Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia!)
Screaming Ghost to Ghost starting at 12pm PT/3pm ET. The Link will be available for 12 hours on Halloween, October 31, 2020. Half of the proceeds will benefit non profits Moonlight Amphiteater and GAAMC. Buy the link at Kadavaret.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...
Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN
Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that’s sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...