Jazz Soprano Saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom is Coming to St. Paul's German Lutheran Church and Avalon Lounge

Award winning jazz soprano saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom returns to St. Paul's German Lutheran Church to present the second of a series of special all-acoustic concerts in the resonant space renown for its extraordinary acoustics. Bloom will be joined by long-time bandmates pianist Dominic Fallacaro and bassist Mark Helias. They will perform original compositions and American songbook ballads specially selected for performance in the unique acoustic environment of the church.



Jane Ira Bloom has been steadfastly developing her singular voice on the soprano sax for 40 years creating a body of music that marks her as an American original. Winner of the Guggenheim Fellowship, the 2019 Downbeat International Critics & Jazz Journalists Association Award for soprano saxophone, and the Charlie Parker Fellowship for jazz innovation. A former NASA artist, she has an asteroid named in her honor by the International Astronomical Union (asteroid: 6083janeirabloom). Her trio Cd "Early Americans" featuring Mark Helias and drummer Bobby Previte won a 2018 Grammy for Best Surround Sound Album and all her all-ballads release "Sixteen Sunsets" featuring pianist Dominic Fallacaro was cited as one of the top ten releases by NPR. Don't miss these extraordinary musicians for this special one-time event.



"one of the very finest and original exponents of the soprano today

- Grego Applegate Edwards



"There's no one like her... Anywhere."

- Gene Seymour

Jane Ira Bloom will bring her Early Americans Trio with long-time bandmates Bobby Previte and Mark Helias to the Avalon Lounge for the first time. With over 50 years of shared musical history together this trio has something special to say. "Playing in threes" has always held a special fascination for jazz improvisers. It holds out the possibility that something can always be slightly off balance and that's just what fires the imagination of players like these. The trio's Early Americans release won the 2018 Grammy award for best surround sound album. Bloom's been leading bands into new creative territory for over 40 years bringing her lyrical and provocative music to venues as diverse as the Kennedy Center and the National Air & Space Museum's Einstein Planetarium. Helias and Previte, mature composer/ bandleaders in their own right with years of recording and live performance experience add depth and resonance to every spontaneous choice they make. Don't miss these fearless American originals for an evening of high wire improvisation over the groove.



