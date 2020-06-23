Jazz Power ON Institute to be Held on July 7-8, 2020

Jazz Power Initiative (JPI), a not-for-profit organization, will be holding its sixth annual Jazz Power Institute online on July 7-8, 2020.

The Institute will address the theme of adaptability, providing strategies and online tools for remotely engaging students from all backgrounds in jazz. Multi-disciplinary master classes in voice, acting, writing, dancing and African American cultural history are part of our JPI training and pedagogy.

This two-day training will be held online at no charge to participants, with support from Lehman College Department of Music, Multimedia, Theatre and Dance; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and JPI's individual donors.

Among those presenting workshop programs at this year's Institute are: Sweet Honey in the Rock co-founding members, vocalists and activists Carol Maillard and Louise Robinson; author and educator Mick Carlon; dancer/choreographer, educator and Institute co-chair Shireen Dickson; guitarist, educator and Institute co-chair Tom Dempsey; choreographer and educator Mickey Davidson, vocalist Antoinette Montague and Jazz Power Initiative's Managing Artistic Director, Eli Yamin.

NYC Department of Education Teachers are eligible for 8 hours of CTLE Credit in Content, and all participants will receive a certificate from Jazz Power Initiative. For more information about the Jazz Power ON Institute and registration, please visit JazzPower.org.

"Jazz Power Institute is an exciting, collaborative experience for participants and instructors alike, where everyone learns from each other and comes away with an incredible appreciation for how jazz opens all kinds of doors for learning," said Eli Yamin, Managing and Artistic director of Jazz Power Initiative.

The Institute will be offered will be offered in English with Spanish translation available upon request.

