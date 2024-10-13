Jazz Artist Bob Holz Signs With SoVibe Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MVD Audio Recording Artist Bob Holz has joined the roster of artists represented by SoVibe Entertainment, a jazz oriented booking agency. Jazz fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz recently teamed up with Ellis White, president of SoVibe Entertainment to begin booking Holz's two bands, A Vision Forward and Bob Holz Fusion Collaborative. Talent Buyers can now contact SoVibe Entertainment to obtain booking information regarding Bob Holz.

As for future activities by the legendary jazz fusion drummer and composer, Bob Holz will be releasing a ten-year anniversary recording in 2025. The album titled Honoring Larry Coryell will honor guitar legend Larry Coryell and consists of live recordings of Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Larry Coryell captured in New York in November of 2015. There exists close to 80 minutes of music on the record which will be released as a double LP and single CD on MVD Audio in the later part of 2025.

Standouts on the record are Holz's arrangements of Spoonful by Willie Dixon and Bags' Groove by Milt Jackson. The rest of the record includes five Holz/Steinway compositions.

MVD Audio Recording Artist Bob Holz has established himself as one of the top drummers and composers in jazz, having released seven albums since 2016 that feature some of the biggest names in jazz.Bob has worked with John McLaughlin, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke, Randy Brecker, Larry Coryell, Ralphe Armstrong, Elliot Yamin and countless other noted jazz stars.Bob Holz has headlined at festivals, theaters and night clubs across the USA.In the process, Bob has won two Syracuse Music Awards.

Holz is signed to MVD Audio a division of MVD Entertainment Group. He endorses Paiste Cymbals, Canopus Drums and Ahead Drumsticks. For more information go to http://bobholzband.com

Source: SoVibe Entertainment