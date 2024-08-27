Jason Stuart Takes Center Stage at Gotham Comedy Club Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, renowned actor and celebrated stand-up comedian Jason Stuart will bring his bold humor and dynamic stage presence to the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Set for September 11th at 8 PM, this live performance promises to be a night of laughter and insight as Stuart headlines one of NYC's most iconic comedy venues.

Known for his versatility and groundbreaking contributions to LGBTQ+ comedy, Stuart's upcoming show at Gotham is a must-see event. Fresh off his recent honor in OUT Magazine's prestigious OUT 100 and recipient of the Best Of Los Angeles Award for LGBTQ Comedian, Stuart continues to captivate audiences with his sharp wit and compelling storytelling.

In addition to his live performance at Gotham, Stuart is making waves this fall with two exciting projects: the LGBTQ Stand-Up Comedy Special *LAUGH PROUD*, streaming on Amazon, Tubi, and more, and the comedy feature *GARLIC PARMESAN*, where he stars alongside comedy legend Paul Rodriguez and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts.

With a career spanning decades, Jason Stuart has made memorable appearances in acclaimed films such as *The Birth Of A Nation*, *Tangerine*, and *Love Is Strange*. His Amazon TV show *Smothered* recently earned him the Indie Series Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, further solidifying his place as a versatile and beloved performer.

Don't miss the chance to see Jason Stuart live at Gotham Comedy Club on September 11th. Tickets are available now.