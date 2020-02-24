Jason Robert Brown Announces Solo Show at The Bourbon Room Hollywood
For one night only, Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown will be performing live at The Bourbon Room Hollywood. The musical evening with this inspiring artist will be held on Monday, March 9th at 7:30 PM.
Jason Robert Brown is the composer and lyricist of Parade, The Bridges of Madison Country, The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, 13 and Honeymoon In Vegas. He tours the world with his band, singing and playing songs from his shows and solo albums.
Brown said of the evening, "Do you mean I get to play with some of my favorite musicians, have some of my favorite singers come and join me, in my second hometown, in a fantastic space? I'm so lucky and grateful to come back to LA for the first time in two years to make some amazing music."
Tickets are available here. For more information on The Bourbon Room Hollywood, visit www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.
