Jason Danieley Launches Kickstarter to Release Final Concerts With Wife Marin Mazzie on CD and DVD

Broadway's Jason Danieley has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to release his final concerts with late wife, Marin Mazzie.

The concert, titled "Broadway and Beyond," was performed in May 2017 at Feinstein's/54 Below. It featured songs from both Broadway and the Great American Songbook.

The campaign was originally created to fund an album of the concerts, surpassed its goal in just one day. Danieley took to Twitter to share that he now added a "stretch goal" and, if reached, it will fund a DVD as well as the CD.

Fans who donate can select rewards based on their level of donation, including a signed copy of the album, a listing in the album's liner notes, signed sheet music, and more.

Learn more and donate to the Kickstarter here! Donations can be made through Saturday, March 23, at 3:46pm EST.

Marin Mazzie passed away on Thursday, September 13 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Mazzie most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's revival of The King and I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of Ragtime, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Danieley is currently in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Past credits include Next to Normal (alongside Mazzie), The Visit, Curtains, and more.

Related Articles