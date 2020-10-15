Jason Alexander, Billy Crystal, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Gad and More to Take Part in 45 MINUTES OF INSPIRATION

45 Minutes of Inspiration, presented by Holocaust Museum LA, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 5:45 p.m. (PDT).

Holocaust Museum LA, the first survivor-founded museum in the U.S., has assembled a dazzling array of internationally known celebrities for its first livestream benefit gala, "45 Minutes of Inspiration," Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 5:45 p.m. (PDT). The proceeds will go toward the museum's wide-reaching education programs.

"45 Minutes of Inspiration" will feature appearances by world-renowned stars and very special guests Jason Alexander, Senator Ben Allen, Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen, Shannon Allen, Mayim Bialik, Jack Black, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crystal, Beanie Feldstein, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Mona Golabek, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Lawson, Richard Lewis, Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Anika Poitier, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Lior Raz, Paul Shaffer, Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, Ben Stiller and Henry Winkler. In addition, former Ambassador (European Union) Stuart E. Eizenstat will participate. The special will be hosted by Melissa Rivers.

Since its inception in 1961, the museum has provided free Holocaust education to students and visitors from around the world. More than 20,000 students a year participate in the museum's education programs.

"With the rise in antisemitic incidents and the recent studies that have shown a general lack of knowledge about the Holocaust, it is critical to educate younger generations about the horrors of the past," said Beth Kean, CEO of Holocaust Museum LA. "Our mission has always been to teach and inspire so this never happens again. Through our programs we educate and connect students and survivors who often find common ground in their shared experience."

"If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that when fueled, bigotry, racism, antisemitism, divisiveness and tyranny can rear its ugly head anywhere. I'm proud to support Holocaust Museum LA and its important mission to teach historical truth and fight hatred," said Ray Allen.

Winkler said, "The Holocaust Museum exists so that we NEVER forget!"

Information about Holocaust Museum LA's gala is available at https://holocaustmuseumla.org/post/livestream-special. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact Mann Productions at 424-832-7434 or Mann@MannProductions.net.

