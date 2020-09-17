Jasmine Cephas-Jones Wins Creative Arts Emmy for #FREERAYSHAWN on Quibi

Jasmine is best known to Broadway audiences for originating the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton.

This evening, Hamilton-alum Jasmine Cephas-Jones took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her role on the Quibi series, #FreeRayshawn.

A first-time nominee, and now, a first-time #Emmy WINNER. Congratulations to @JasCephasJones for winning Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for #FreeRayshawn (@quibi)! pic.twitter.com/M0span4Sed - Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2020

Jasmine was last seen on Broadway as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original cast of Hamilton. Additional theatre credits include Cyrano, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner. She has been seen in films such as Titus and Mistress America and on television in The Blacklist, Unforgettable, Girls, and Blue Bloods.

On a remote street in the outskirts of New Orleans, a botched entrapment leaves a police officer dead and an innocent man named Rayshawn (Stephan James) on the run. Rayshawn escapes a breathless pursuit and barricades himself in his home with his girlfriend (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and young son (Danny Boyd, Jr.).

Citing the senseless end of countless Black Lives, Rayshawn documents the ensuing standoff on social media, building a fleet of witnesses who share his desire for respect, accountability, and social justice. As the SWAT team encroaches and #FREERAYSHAWN trends, Rayshawn places his trust in Lt. Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne) to find the evidence that will exonerate him. Poincy works against time as both negotiator and lifeline, while perception and procedure block the path to the truth...

The cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Danny Boyd, Jr., Skeet Ulrich, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Annabeth Gish, and Ana Ortiz.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You