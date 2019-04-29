Japanese-Style 'Broadway' is Headed to Tokyo

Apr. 29, 2019  

According to The Japan Times, The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, has begun discussions regarding the development of a theater district in Tokyo. The idea came about as a plan to attract more tourists to the city, similarly to the way Broadway does to New York, and the West End to London.

Tokyo currently has theatres, although they are scattered and fewer in number than the aforementioned districts. The city also lacks in its quality of performances.

This proposed new district would also come alongside new ways to develop facilities and sell tickets more easily.

Tokyo's theatre district would also strive to include traditional Japanese performance styles such as kabuki and wadaiko.

Read more on The Japan Times.



