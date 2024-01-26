Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin & More Join THE GOOD WIFE Spin-Off

The series will premiere Thursday, Feb. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

CBS' The Good Wife spin-off, Elsbeth, has added Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, Blair Underwood, and Retta as guest stars.

Variety reports that Krakowski will play Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker whose secrets are even bigger than her clients. Lavin will play Gloria, the "co-op board president from hell."

In the new series, Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader.

Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

The series is executive produced by Robert King and Michelle King, who created The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

The series will premiere Thursday, Feb. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

About Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski is an award-winning triple threat actress most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning 30 Rock. She earned a 2003 Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel.

Other Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees as well as Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl’s 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.

About Linda Lavin

Linda Lavin has won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics' and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in “Broadway Bound” in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award nominee for her roles in "The Last of the Red Hot Lovers", "The Diary of Anne Frank", "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife", "Collected Stories" and "The Lyons".

In 2017, Linda was seen in "Candide" directed by Hal Prince and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include "The New Century" (Drama Desk Award), "Other Desert Cities" (LCT), and "Too Much Sun" (Vineyard Theatre).



