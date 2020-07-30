Jane Krakowski, Ed Harris, Juliet Brett, Amy Madigan and Bill Pullman to Star in Reading of THE JACKSONIAN

The New Group Off Stage will present the benefit reading on August 27 at 7pm EST

The New Group is continuing its Reunion Reading Series featuring original cast members of iconic plays from the company's first 25 years. As they plan for the future, they are taking this moment to reflect back. Each reading, broadcast live, will benefit The New Group and other local initiatives and organizations.

This benefit Reunion Reading Series continues Thursday, August 27 at 7:00pm EST with Beth Henley's The Jacksonian. With ticket purchase the reading will be available after the live broadcast to watch on demand until Sunday, August 30 at 11:59pm EST. Tickets to the online readings are available at $10 for the first 100 tickets and $25 for all remaining tickets at TheNewGroup.org.



Each Reunion Reading is paired with a local initiative that is working to support New Yorkers. For The Jacksonian, 10% of the proceeds will benefit Race Forward.



About The Jacksonian:

Jackson, Mississippi, 1964. When his wife kicks him out, respectable dentist Bill Perch (Ed Harris) moves into the seedy Jacksonian Motel. There, his downward spiral is punctuated by encounters with his teenage daughter (Juliet Brett), a gold-digging motel employee (Jane Krakowski), a treacherous bartender (Bill Pullman), and his now-estranged wife (Amy Madigan). Revolving around the night of a murder, The Jacksonian, brimming with suspense and dark humor, unearths the eerie tensions and madness in a town poisoned by racism. The Jacksonian was originally produced by Geffen Playhouse, Gilbert Cates, Producing Director; Randall Arney, Artistic Director; Ken Novice, Managing Director. The Jacksonian received its New York premiere as part of The New Group's 2013/14 Season.



The reading will feature original members including Juliet Brett (Rosy Perch), Ed Harris (Bill Perch), Amy Madigan (Susan Perch) and Bill Pullman (Fred Weber). Jane Krakowski appears in the role of Eva White, originated by Glenne Headly (1955-2017), who appeared in the role in productions at Geffen Playhouse and The New Group.

Race Forward catalyzes movement building for racial justice. In partnership with communities, organizations, and sectors, we build strategies to advance racial justice in our policies, institutions, and culture. Race Forward imagines a just, multiracial, democratic society, free from oppression and exploitation, in which people of color thrive with power and purpose. Race Forward is home to the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE), a national network of local government working to achieve racial equity and advance opportunities for all. Race Forward publishes the daily news site Colorlines and presents Facing Race, the country's largest multiracial conference on racial justice. RaceForward.org



