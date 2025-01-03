Jane Fonda, Rosario Dawson & More to Take Part in V's DEAR EVERYTHING Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Everything, a one-night-only musical uprising written and narrated by Tony and Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler), with music by Grammy Award Nominee Justin Tranter & Caroline Pennell with contributions by Eren Cannata, lyrics by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & V, and with contributions by Idina Menzel. Orchestrations are by Daniel Crean. Choreography is by Christiana Hunt. The event will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at Terminal 5. Direction is by Tony Award winner and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of A.R.T., Diane Paulus.



Dear Everything (formerly known as WILD during its 2021 concert-production premiere at American Repertory Theater) follows a group of young people in a small town whose determination to save their local forest endows them with powers they never knew they had. Dear Everything reminds us of our powerful connection to the earth and the power of collective action.



Leading the company will be: V (formerly Eve Ensler), Latrice Pace, YDE, Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Brittany Campbell, Terrence Archie, Caesar Samayoa, Benny Elledge and Allison Guinn. The concert event will also feature The Broadway for Arts Education Choir. The Dear Everything Youth Council will speak and introduce Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda and actor and activist Rosario Dawson, who will deliver closing words.



Dear Everything’s story uplifts the most pressing issue of today: the climate crisis. Its anthemic pop and folk music speaks to the tension of our times: while adults are focused on surviving the now, youth have a fierce eye on the future. The project has been developed at the A.R.T., a renowned incubator of new work known for theatrical innovation, groundbreaking approaches to audience engagement, and the creation of theatrical events that serve as a catalyst to inspire and create change.



“Panic,” one of Dear Everything’s anthemic songs, has been performed at multiple climate crisis rallies, marches and other events including the March Against Fossil Fuels (attended by over 35,000 people) and Jane Fonda’s Climate PAC. The Boston Children’s Chorus also performed the song for Prince William and the Princess of Wales during their visit to Boston to award the 2022 Earthshot Prize.

