James Monroe Iglehart, Patti Murin, Kara Lindsay and More Join 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED Radio Musical!

Fan favorite podcast Broadwaysted will present a three-part holiday radio play, 'Twas the Night of Broadwaysted!

The play tells the hilarious and heartfelt story of the magical journey the three Broadwaysted hosts take to rekindle their holiday spirit. In Part One, host Bryan Plofsky rekindles his spirit on a magical train!

The event will feature appearances from Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Julia Murney, Kara Lindsay, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Aaron J. Albano, Nikisha Williams, Hayley Podschun, Elliott Mattox, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jeremy Abram, Jay Schmidt and more.

The musical features a book by Kevin Jaeger and music and lyrics by Jason Pomerantz and Kevin Jaeger.

