James Monroe Iglehart, Patti Murin, Kara Lindsay and More Join 'TWAS THE NIGHT OF BROADWAYSTED Radio Musical!
The play tells the story of the magical journey the three Broadwaysted hosts take to rekindle their holiday spirit.
Fan favorite podcast Broadwaysted will present a three-part holiday radio play, 'Twas the Night of Broadwaysted!
The play tells the hilarious and heartfelt story of the magical journey the three Broadwaysted hosts take to rekindle their holiday spirit. In Part One, host Bryan Plofsky rekindles his spirit on a magical train!
The event will feature appearances from Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Julia Murney, Kara Lindsay, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Aaron J. Albano, Nikisha Williams, Hayley Podschun, Elliott Mattox, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jeremy Abram, Jay Schmidt and more.
The musical features a book by Kevin Jaeger and music and lyrics by Jason Pomerantz and Kevin Jaeger.
Click here for more information.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...