James Monroe Iglehart, Alysha Deslorieux and More Join Virtual Read-Through of Nik Walker's THIS ENDS TONIGHT

James Monroe Iglehart will join up with fellow Hamilton "HamFam" Alum Alysha Deslorieux and Michael Luwoye in a public "one-time only" read-thru of Nik Walker's newest play, titled This Ends Tonight on Thursday May 7, 2020 at 3pm EST. 100% of donation proceeds from the reading will benefit and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.



How the play is billed: On a steamy summer evening, a Missouri lawman travels to Boston to settle the score with his long-time criminal nemesis. But when plans go awry, the mismatched pair must work together to escape the frenzied city... assuming they don't kill each other first.



Rounding out the cast are Chantal Thuy (Broadway's Linda Vista, "Grace Choi" on the CW's Black Lightning), Luke Humphrey ("John Bobbitt" in the upcoming I Was Lorena Bobbitt on Lifetime) and Sarah Joyce (Normalcy with Theatre East). Anna Kaltenbach (PSM, Hamilton Philip Company) reads stage directions, and Hamilton violinist and recording artist Sarah Haines provide originals music.

Writer and creator of This Ends Tonight, Nik Walker, currently stars as Otis Williams in the Broadway smash-hit Ain't Too Proud. He began penning the black comedy during his time performing in Hamilton. This is the third and final play in what the actor/writer calls his "Bloody Boston Trilogy".

The virtual read-thru will be on ZOOM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3pm EST. Space is very limited; a virtual seat can be reserved by sending an email request to: thisendstonight2020@gmail.com.

A "suggested donation" for entry is requested with 100% of donation proceeds benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, administered by The Actors Fund, is helping those onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.





