James Hindman, Jeff Lodin and More to Take Part in Gulfshore Playhouse's ARTFUL DISTANCING

Following last month's Artful Distancing debut, Gulfshore Playhouse continues to bring arts and entertainment directly to homes throughout Southwest Florida and beyond with a slate of Tony Award-winning producers, Broadway actors and esteemed creatives during the month of May.

The immersive audience engagement weekly series of virtual theater-based content is designed to connect audiences, from the comfort of home, to the larger theater patron community around the country.

The free, weekly program will air live on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Nearly 400 individuals tuned in from around the country to join in the inaugural sessions in April.

"As always, Gulfshore Playhouse has made lemonade from lemons," said a first-time Artful Distancing participant. "When the whole world is feeling more than a bit isolated, suddenly on the screen appears familiar faces talking about interesting things. A wonderful contact with other people and with the theater."

This month's Artful Distancing programs will feature:

· May 13: Writing A Musical Love letter - From the musical talents of James Hindman and Jeff Lodin, this behind-the-scenes session will take audiences inside the collaborative and talented world of creating a musical. Moderated by Jeffrey Binder, who will direct the Gulfshore Playhouse production in the spring, this session will feature musical scenes from the hit show featuring music from George Gershwin to Beyonce. Inspired by real letters from troops overseas, the show celebrates the guys and girls who fight to defend our country; Gulfshore Playhouse is giving audiences a front-row sneak peek of the process.

· May 20: From the Hot Seat: A Producer's Point of View - Getting a show on the Great White Way takes a lot of talent and a bit of luck. Join Tony Award-winning producers Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport in a discussion with Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury (who is also a Producer) about the ins and outs of producing on Broadway. Lora Lee Gayer of Broadway's revival of Follies will be joining the panelists as they explore how a Broadway show is created, the role of the producer, and an insider's perspective on the future of Broadway following COVID-19. Participants will also hear behind-the-scenes tales about acclaimed productions "Hadestown," "Moulin Rouge," "Once on This Island," "Kinky Boots," and more.

· May 27: From Page to Stage: Planning a Season at Gulfshore Playhouse - Gulfshore Playhouse welcomes more than 30,000 patrons each year. Determining what shows will satisfy audiences and leave them wanting more is a challenge the Artistic Team and Production Management take head on each season. Learn how the shows are selected, the science behind where they land in the line-up, and process of choosing design teams and actors.

Participants can register online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org/artful-distancing. Login details will be sent via email.

While Gulfshore Playhouse has cancelled programming for the remainder of season due to COVID-19, plans are still underway for summer education and mainstage production programming resuming in the fall in accordance with national and local guidelines.

While the financial impact from the loss of ticket sales revenue has been devastating, the Playhouse has continued basic operations through the support of tax-deductible donations. To help sustain future programming, donations are being requested to ensure the organization is able to continue serving families, children, and the greater community through the power of live theater. All donations can be made online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

