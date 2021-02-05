JOHN BARROWMAN LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, DIRTY DANCING LIVE IN CONCERT & More Available to Stream in February

Love is in the air this month as BroadwayHD adds a line-up of new show-stopping theater performances, concert films and documentaries. Starting on February 1st, BroadwayHD viewers can stream this delightful 1958 musical film Gigi, winner of 9 Academy Awards. The Vincent Minelli directed film follows a rich playboy and a tomboy courtesan-in-training, both wary of the conventions of Parisian society, enjoying a platonic friendship that grows into something more, starring Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Eva Gabor and more. Next on February 4th is Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song captured at London's Almeida Theatre.

Later in the month Shakespeare fans will be able to stream classic titles from the Royal Shakespeare Company, including Coriolanus, Richard II, Henry IV Part 1, Henry IV Part 2, Love's Labour's Lost, Romeo and Juliet and Shakespeare: The Taming of the Shrew. Rounding out the month on February 25th is D.C.'s Dark Archer actor and Broadway and West End superstar John Barrowman Live at The Royal Albert Hall, followed by the documentary film Carmen and Geoffrey on February 27th.

BroadwayHD is also celebrating Valentine's Day this month with a special playlist of romantic titles, including Daddy Long Legs, She Loves Me, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, From Here to Eternity, An American in Paris, The Sound of Music and Oklahoma. BroadwayHD also has an Anti-Valentine's Day playlist for those not celebrating the traditional holiday, featuring The Last Five Years, Present Laughter, Kiss Me, Kate, Jekyll & Hyde and Rainn Wilson in Thom Pain.

"There is no better way to spend your time inside this winter than streaming your favorite theater performance and we are excited to give our viewers new titles to check out this month, including Gigi, Dirty Dancing Live in Concert and more. We are also looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with everyone's favorite performances full of love and romance." Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD.

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in February include:

Gigi- February 1

The 1958 Academy Award Winning musical film follows a rich playboy and a tomboy courtesan-in-training, both wary of the conventions of Parisian society, enjoying a platonic friendship, but it may not stay platonic for long. Gaston, the scion of a wealthy Parisian family finds emotional refuge from the superficial lifestyle of upper class Parisian 1900s society with the former mistress of his uncle and her outgoing, tomboy granddaughter, Gigi. When Gaston becomes aware that Gigi has matured into a woman, her grandmother and aunt, who have educated Gigi to be a wealthy man's mistress, urge the pair to act out their roles but love adds a surprise twist to this delightful turn-of-the 20th century Cinderella story. The film was directed by the legendary Vincent Minnelli and stars Leslie Caron (An American in Paris), Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold, Eva Gabor and more.

Parlour Song- February 4

Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song explores the turbulent undercurrents of suburbia, following Ned, a demolition expert, his discontent wife, Joy, and their neighbour, Dale. This production was captured live at London's Almeida Theatre. Directed by Ian Rickson, it featured critically acclaimed performances from all three of its cast members; Toby Jones as Ned, Andrew Lincoln as Dale, and Amanda Drew as Joy.

Dirty Dancing Live in Concert- February 18

The 1988 concert film follows the international tour of Dirty Dancing Live in Concert with the original dancers steaming up the stage with moves that inspired nations to bump and grind in the aisles.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Coriolanus- February 22

The Royal Shakespeare Company's product of Coriolanus is a full-throttle war play that revels in the sweat of the battlefield, Coriolanus transports us back to the emergence of the republic of Rome. Caius Martius Coriolanus is a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader. His ambitious mother attempts to carve him a path to political power, but he struggles to change his nature and do what is required to achieve greatness. In this new city state struggling to find its feet, where the gap between rich and poor is widening every day, Coriolanus must decide who he really is and where his allegiances lie.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Richard II- February 22

Richard is King. A monarch ordained by God to lead his people. But he is also a man of very human weakness. A man whose vanity threatens to divide the great houses of England and drag his people into a dynastic civil war that will last 100 years. Royal Shakespeare Company's Artistic Director Gregory Doran directs David Tennant in the title role.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Henry IV Part 1- February 22

With his crown under threat from enemies both foreign and domestic, Henry IV prepares for war. As his father gets ready to defend his crown, Prince Hal is languishing in the taverns and brothels of London, revelling in the company of his friend, the notorious Sir John Falstaff. With the onset of war, Hal must confront his responsibilities to family and throne.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Henry IV Part 2- February 22

King Henry's health is failing but he is uncertain Hal is a worthy heir. Meanwhile, Falstaff is sent to the countryside to recruit fresh troops, where he gleefully indulges in the business of lining his own pockets. As the King's health continues to worsen, Hal must choose between duty and loyalty to an old friend in Shakespeare's heartbreaking conclusion to this pair of plays.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Love's Labour Lost- February 22

The King and his friends take an oath to dedicate themselves to a life of study and avoid the company of women for three years. No sooner have they made their idealistic pledge than the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting arrive, presenting the men with a severe test of their high-minded resolve.

Royal Shakespeare Company's Romeo and Juliet- February 22

What if your first true love was someone you'd been told to hate? Ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents, two young people will risk everything to be together. The most famous story of love at first sight explodes with intense passion and an irresistible desire for change. Will this spark a revolution or will division continue to tear through generations?

Royal Shakespeare Company's The Taming of the Shrew- February 22

Baptista Minola is seeking to sell off her son Katherine to the highest bidder. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story. Justin Audibert (Snow in Midsummer, The Jew of Malta) turns Shakespeare's fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

John Barrowman Live at The Royal Albert Hall- February 25

A collection of 24 songs recorded at the Albert Hall in 2010 and 19 songs recorded in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in 2009 by John Barrowman and his guests. John Barrowman is a TV and stage actor who has starred in many Broadway and West End Productions, as well as television series. John's career as a leading man in musical theatre has seen him star in many West End shows, including, Miss Saigon, The Phantom Of The Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Matador and he even received an Olivier Award nomination as "Best Actor in a Musical'' in The Fix. John has also made his name in American television most recently playing Dark Archer/ Malcolm Merlyn in The CW network's hit series Arrow, based on the Green Arrow D.C. comic books.

Carmen and Geoffrey- February 27

This documentary film is about the work of American artists, Carmen de Lavallade and Geoffrey Holder who stepped forward in the 1950's to play a vital part in the newly energized world of modern dance. It is also about a forty-seven year long marriage and creative partnership that has sustained their accomplishments.