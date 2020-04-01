JOE'S PUB LIVE! Continues With Treya Lam, Trevor Bachman and More

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, presents its third week of Joe's Pub LIVE!, a free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City. This initiative serves to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, so Joe's Pub will share concerts with their audiences each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM Eastern.

This week's schedule of performances will feature multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Treya Lam on Thursday, April 2 at 8PM; Trevor Bachman's FARMED on Friday, April 3 at 8PM; and Becca Blackwell's Schmermie's Choice on Saturday, April 4 at 8PM.

Beyond this week, other confirmed shows include AJOYO's sophomore album EP release party at Joe's Pub on Thursday, April 9 at 8PM; This Alien Nation on Friday, April 10 at 8PM; and Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremiah Abiah's ABIAH Sings Madonna on Saturday, April 11 at 8PM.

TREYA LAM

Thursday, April 2 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Treya Lam is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose cinematic songs and compositions are built on dynamic classically trained piano, ethereal vocals, meditative guitar, and lush chamber-folk arrangements. Their debut album, Good News, was created entirely by womxn - headed by Kaki King, who produced and released the record on her label June 2018. Good News debuted to a sold-out show at Joe's Pub and was supported by a nationwide tour shortly after. Lam is an active member of the Resistance Revival Chorus and was one of the five artists selected for the 2019 Joe's Pub Working Group.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on December 17, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to offer support, please consider supporting Treya directly by:

donating on Venmo @treyalam

supporting them on Patreon

purchasing music on Bandcamp

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Trevor Bachman: FARMED

Friday, April 3 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Composer and vocalist Trevor Bachman returns to Joe's Pub with a new episode of FARMED: A Live Podcast Album. Inspired by George Orwell's Animal Farm, FARMED combines activist-centered interviews with soul-stirring beats, electric harmonies, and an earth-shaking choir of voices. In the summer of 2019, Bachman appeared at The Public Theater's "Queer and Now" in Central Park with the cast of their new musical, Shapeshifters, and are described by The New York Times as "musically and vocally rich," noted for their "golden-voiced, soulful vocals" (Vulture).

Bridging gaps between fact and fiction and based entirely in conversations, FARMED is a fresh playlist that empowers the listener to engage with what they hear.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on August 16, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to offer support, please consider supporting Trevor and this project's future development by making a donation directly via Venmo @Trevor-Bachman.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.a??

Becca Blackwell: SCHMERMIE'S CHOICE

Saturday, April 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Becca Blackwell is back with another deeply personal and deeply absurd solo show, and this time, it's about love. Get ready to witness another white, 40-something masc talk about their identity (but this time it's okay cause they have a pussy too). From exploring their past childhood truths and traumas, adolescent relationships, being a big ol' dyke in the 90's to now looking like a 4chan apologist's wet dream, Becca asks the fundamental questions of who am I, and how does love fit in?

In collaboration with Jill Pangallo, Jess Barbagallo, and Hannah Gregg.

Directed by Jess Barbagallo.

Sound & video design by Nick Zeig-Owens.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 4, 2020.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to offer support, please consider donating to Becca on Venmo @Becca-Blackwell.a??

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.a??



AJOYO

Thursday, April 9 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Joe's Pub Working Group member Yacine Boulares presents AJOYO's sophomore album EP release party. Hailed as "one of the most interesting new bands in the New York Afro-rooted world music scene" by World Music Central, AJOYO is a mystic brew blending jazz, African traditions, and soul. AJOYO features the voice of Sarah Elizabeth Charles and celebrates life, love, and justice through music: music for the heart, the mind, and the body, the kind that is both soulful and sophisticated, and makes crowds dance.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 16, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to offer support, please consider supporting AJOYO by purchasing their War Chant EP on Bandcamp or making direct contributions via Venmo @Yacine-Boulares. Please also connect with the band on Facebook, Instagram @ajoyomusic & @yacineboulares, and find more from AJOYO on YouTube.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.



THIS ALIEN NATION

Friday, April 10 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Join host Sofija Stefanovic as she welcomes some of her favorite authors, artists, comedians, and musicians for a celebration of immigration! Hear true tales about language barriers, cultural missteps, rumbles, romance, and more. From addresses to the President, to songs about first kisses, the evening is set to be one of global proportions.



Guests on this edition include:

André Aciman (author of Call Me By Your Name and Find Me)

Dr. Mateus F. Carneiro (particle physicist)

Mo Kheir (comedian, Mohamed's Green Card Special, Alien Of Extraordinary Ability)

Tanaïs (née Tanwi Nandini Islam: author of Bright Lines and the forthcoming In Sensorium, founder of Hi Wildflower Beauty & Fragrance)



With a musical performance by:

Jaime Lozano (A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt, Joe's Pub Working Group 2020)

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 17, 2020.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.



ABIAH SINGS MADONNA

Saturday, April 11 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremiah Abiah, brings his special blend of jazz, soul, and classical music to the stage at Joe's Pub. His new project explores the canon of the Material Girl with a sensual and ethereal touch. With a six-octave vocal range and a radiant smile, ABIAH wastes no time sharing his soul amidst these reimagined gems. Come experience ABIAH SINGS MADONNA. You'll thank us later!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 16, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to offer support, please consider supporting ABIAH by purchasing music via his website.





