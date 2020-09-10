JERSEY BOYS Producers Win in Copyright Suit; Appeals Court Adopts New Standard

Today, a 9th Circuit panel led by Judge Marsha Berzon, has reached a conclusion in favor of the Jersey Boys producers.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has written a new chapter of law regarding nonfiction works after a copyright win for the producers of Jersey Boys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Donna Corbello filed a lawsuit back in 2007, claiming that the musical infringed on her late husband's autobiography of Four Seasons member Tommy DeVito. The autobiography was ghostwritten and unpublished.

The 9th Circuit is now adopting what this panel of judges calls an "asserted truths" doctrine.

This hinders a copyright owner from filing an infringement suit on authors who "built freely" on a work that was factual.

Six similarities between the musical and the autobiography were compared, but no copyright infringement was found, as the similar elements were factual events.

