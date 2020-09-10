JERSEY BOYS Producers Win in Copyright Suit; Appeals Court Adopts New Standard
Today, a 9th Circuit panel led by Judge Marsha Berzon, has reached a conclusion in favor of the Jersey Boys producers.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has written a new chapter of law regarding nonfiction works after a copyright win for the producers of Jersey Boys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Donna Corbello filed a lawsuit back in 2007, claiming that the musical infringed on her late husband's autobiography of Four Seasons member Tommy DeVito. The autobiography was ghostwritten and unpublished.
Today, a 9th Circuit panel led by Judge Marsha Berzon, has reached a conclusion in favor of the Jersey Boys producers.
The 9th Circuit is now adopting what this panel of judges calls an "asserted truths" doctrine.
This hinders a copyright owner from filing an infringement suit on authors who "built freely" on a work that was factual.
Six similarities between the musical and the autobiography were compared, but no copyright infringement was found, as the similar elements were factual events.
Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...