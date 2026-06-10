JAZZ FINALE to Close Chelsea Music Festival With Warren Wolf Playing Chick Corea
The New York premiere of Chick Corea's LYRIC SUITE FOR SEXTET will be performed at St. Paul's German Lutheran Church.
Chelsea Music Festival has announced Jazz Finale: Warren Wolf plays Chick Corea with Alex Brown and Ivalas Quartet at St. Paul's German Lutheran Church, 315 West 22nd Street, NYC, set for Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 7-9pm ET.
The 2026 Chelsea Music Festival closes in style with a Jazz Finale featuring acclaimed vibraphonist Warren Wolfand pianist Alex Brown, joined by the Ivalas Quartet. Together, they will perform the New York Premiere of Chick Corea's Lyric Suite for Sextet, a sweeping six-movement work and a fusion of jazz and classical sensibilities.
Performers include Warren Wolf, vibraphone; Alex Brown, piano; Ivalas Quartet; Tiani Butts, violin; Reuben Kebede, violin; Marcus Stevenson, viola; and Pedro Sanchez, cello.