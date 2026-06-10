JAZZ FINALE to Close Chelsea Music Festival With Warren Wolf Playing Chick Corea

Chelsea Music Festival has announced Jazz Finale: Warren Wolf plays Chick Corea with Alex Brown and Ivalas Quartet at St. Paul's German Lutheran Church, 315 West 22nd Street, NYC, set for Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 7-9pm ET.

The 2026 Chelsea Music Festival closes in style with a Jazz Finale featuring acclaimed vibraphonist Warren Wolfand pianist Alex Brown, joined by the Ivalas Quartet. Together, they will perform the New York Premiere of Chick Corea's Lyric Suite for Sextet, a sweeping six-movement work and a fusion of jazz and classical sensibilities.

Performers include Warren Wolf, vibraphone; Alex Brown, piano; Ivalas Quartet; Tiani Butts, violin; Reuben Kebede, violin; Marcus Stevenson, viola; and Pedro Sanchez, cello.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...